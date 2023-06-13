More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Jefferson rejoins Vikings, Hunter does not as minicamp opens
As expected, edge rusher Danielle Hunter skipped Tuesday's mandatory team session as part of his latest contract dispute with the team. But Justin Jefferson made his first appearance at the offseason program.
www.startribune.com
Minnetonka beats Mounds View in a 4A quarterfinal baseball game
Minnetonka won against Mounds View in a 4A quarterfinal baseball game on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at CHS Field in St. Paul.
Music
Never mind the Swifties, Matt Healy's band the 1975 is coming to Minneapolis on fall tour
The British synth-pop band's Oct. 26 date at Target Center follows a summer of festival gigs.
High Schools
Blaine's Kathryn VanArragon shoots 66, leads in defense of Class 3A girls golf title
VanArragon is two strokes ahead of Simley's Reese McCauley, also a former state champion.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 64; clear to partly cloudy with hazy skies returning
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.