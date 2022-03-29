After performing first in the first episode of "American Song Contest" last week, up-and-coming Twin Cities rock quartet Yam Haus found out minutes into Monday night's installment that it is not as popular as Grammy-winning, chart-topping '90s balladeer Michael Bolton. What a shocker.

Yam Haus was one of eight acts to find out it did not get enough votes to move onto the final rounds of the new "Eurovision"-like NBC TV music competition, in which the 56 contestants (11 per week) each represent one of the U.S. states and territories.

Bolton was among the three contenders that got voted through. Fingers crossed the man who somehow made "When a Man Loves a Woman" hated by a generation of MTV fans goes all the way so he can build another horse stable for his estate in Connecticut, the state he's representing. Other established artists competing against newcomers in the series include Macy Gray, Jewel and the Crystal Method.

Anyway, the Minnesota contestants were far from sore losers about Monday's news.

"We had so much fun on the show that it was impossible to lose," Yam Haus posted on Twitter after the episode. "So honored and proud of everyone involved. What a ride! On to the next adventure."

Yam Haus was already planning to hit the road in May for a headlining tour, following on the heels of a long trek last fall opening for alt-rockers Blue October. The band's song for "American Song Contest," a rousing rocker titled "Ready to Go," is available for streaming via the show.