We Fest is roaring back in 2022 with Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean, two experienced stadium attractions, and Minnesota State Fair favorite Miranda Lambert.

Founded in 1983, the longstanding country-and-camping festival in Detroit Lakes, Minn., has announced its lineup for Aug. 4-6. In addition to the aforementioned headliners, the roster will include Riley Green, Chris Janson, Lee Brice, Blanco Brown and veterans Tanya Tucker and Clay Walker.

After taking ownership in late 2019, new promoters Live Nation and Minneapolis' Matt Mithun planned a hiatus in 2020 even before COVID hit. The festival returned this year with Florida Georgia Line, Blake Shelton and Dierks Bentley.

For 2022, We Fest plans a new thrust stage at Soo Pass Ranch that will bring concertgoers closer to the performers.

Lambert kicked off the State Fair grandstand series this year, and Bryan rocked Treasure Island Casino amphitheater on Labor Day Weekend. Aldean's Xcel Energy Center concert in 2020 was called off twice because of the pandemic.

We Fest tickets will go on sale at 8 a.m. Tuesday, with special general-admission pricing through 8 a.m. Friday. For information, go to wefest.com or 1-833-293-3378.