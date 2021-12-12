Sennai, 13, is an artistic, creative and athletic teen who is very determined and full of energy.

She is also very sweet, social and funny. Sennai is a gifted artist who also enjoys being outdoors, cooking, reading, swimming and watching television. She loves animals and would like to have a pet. When Sennai grows up, she would like to work with animals or be a chef.

Sennai needs a nurturing family that can provide structure, clear boundaries and expectations, patience and encouragement. It would be best if she was the youngest child in the home.

Following adoption, Sennai would need to maintain contact with her siblings and extended family members.

If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please e-mail info@mnadopt.org or call 612-861-7115.