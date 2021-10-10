Ronald, 11,is caring and witty. When you're with Ronald, you can expect him to sing, dance, play pranks and make jokes. He describes himself as silly, funny, shy, fearless and helpful.

Ronald enjoys spending time with others and likes joking around. He has a vibrant personality and loves showing off in front of the camera. Ronald enjoys playing football, basketball, pool and table tennis. A couple of his favorite foods are pizza and mashed potatoes with gravy, but he isn't a fan of coleslaw, cooked carrots or sweet potatoes. He likes superhero movies, scary movies, and "Star Wars."

He enjoys participating in culturally specific activities that keep him connected with his Native American culture. Ronald is OK with living in either the city or the country, and says that if he lives on a farm, he will need some boots. He loves dogs and cats.

Ronald would do well in a structured home.The Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA), a policy put in place to protect the interest of Native children when placing them in foster or adoptive homes, applies in Ronald's case.

If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please e-mail info@mnadopt.org or call 612-861-7115.