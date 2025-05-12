Minnesota’s Waiting Child: Landon is outgoing and loves school

Landon enjoys being busy and helpful to others. He likes spending one-on-one time with adults doing outdoor projects, cooking, baking and cleaning. Landon enjoys being a part of a family by having tasks he can do alongside the adults. He is very smart and has a mechanical and methodical mind and thought process. Landon likes to understand how things work, how they come apart and go together. He enjoys outdoor activities and being physically active; he is into rollerblading and kayaking in the summer months and loves to swim and explore nature.