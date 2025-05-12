Minnesota’s Waiting Child: Landon is outgoing and loves school

Landon, 10, is sociable, outgoing and enjoys being around others. He loves to engage in conversation about nature, science, weather, books, movies — just about anything. Landon is funny and likes to tell jokes. When he’s with a group of peers, it does not take him long to organize a game of tag or an activity on the playground.
Landon enjoys being busy and helpful to others. He likes spending one-on-one time with adults doing outdoor projects, cooking, baking and cleaning. Landon enjoys being a part of a family by having tasks he can do alongside the adults. He is very smart and has a mechanical and methodical mind and thought process. Landon likes to understand how things work, how they come apart and go together. He enjoys outdoor activities and being physically active; he is into rollerblading and kayaking in the summer months and loves to swim and explore nature.
Landon enjoys all types of foods. He enjoys school and excels in it. Landon enjoys watching movies and playing electronic games if he has time. He loves to read — he often has two or three books started at a time — and he enjoys listening to music and playing sports.
Landon will need to maintain contact with his brother. Only Minnesota families are being considered at this time.
If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please contact Foster Adopt Minnesota at info@fosteradoptmn.org or call 612-861-7115.