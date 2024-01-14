Six-year-old Jenecio, who goes by JJ, is engaging and laughs easily. He is helpful, considerate and can become concerned about those around him.

JJ enjoys playing games on his tablet and watching videos. He likes pretend play, especially pretend cooking, and has a special set of cooking and baking toys. He is active and enjoys spending time outdoors and other physical activities, such as playing at a kids' gym.

It is important for JJ to stay connected to his culture and have ongoing access and participation with tribal practices and celebrations.

Following adoption, JJ will need to maintain contact with a variety of extended family members including a grandmother, aunts and cousins. The Indian Child Welfare Act, a federal law that seeks to keep Indian children with Indian families, applies.

