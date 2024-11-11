Minnesota’s Waiting Child: Angel loves school and pets

Lifestyle

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 11, 2024 at 10:00AM
Angel, 17, is a happy and calm teenager. He has been described as “mischievous in a fun, goofy way.” Angel is helpful and likes to organize, sort and clean up. He loves school and has strong connections with his peers, and has previous experience helping care for dogs and horses.

Like a typical teen, Angel likes spending time alone in his room. He would enjoy having pets in the home, and a family that speaks Spanish would be ideal.

Angel will need to maintain a relationship with his siblings.

If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please contact Foster Adopt Minnesota at info@fosteradoptmn.org or call 612-861-7115.

Star Tribune staff

