Amijah, 17, has a bubbly personality and a positive outlook on life. She has the determination to succeed and is a joy to be around. Amijah's kindness and sense of humor are among her standout qualities. She is very creative and likes to draw, dance and sing. She also enjoys watching TV and playing board games.
Amijah will need to maintain contact with siblings and other family members.
If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please contact Foster Adopt Minnesota at info@fosteradoptmn.org or call 612-861-7115.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' reigns at box office with $56.5 million opening
''Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'' reigned over the weekend box office with a $56.5 million North American opening, according to studio estimates Sunday, giving a needed surge to an uncertain season in theaters.
Variety
Minnesota's Waiting Child: Amijah is determined to succeed
The bubbly teen is also very creative.
Health
Are we talking too much about mental health?
Mental health awareness campaigns, some researchers say, help some young people identify disorders that badly need treatment — but they have a negative effect on others.
World
Nigeria's fashion and dancing styles in the spotlight as Harry, Meghan visit its largest city
Nigeria's fashion and traditional dances were at full display on Sunday as Prince Harry and Meghan arrived in its largest city, Lagos, as part of their three-day visit to the country to promote mental health for soldiers and empower young people.