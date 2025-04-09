The race for Minnesota’s single-classification state titles will be competitive this season, with key returners and newcomers alike vying for the state’s ultimate lacrosse prize.
Here are 10 teams to monitor this season:
Boys lacrosse teams to watch
Benilde-St. Margaret’s: The defending state champions graduated their top three scorers, but the Red Knights have no shortage of talent at the ready. Expect Wagner commit Dylan Popehn to step into a primary scoring role.
Bloomington Jefferson: Behind senior attacker Kevin Graff and junior midfielder/faceoff specialist Mason Van Brunt, the Jaguars possess all the makings of a state title contender.
Lakeville North: The Piscitiello brothers (Blake and Carson) combined for 206 points last season, and they’ll likely take the Panthers to new heights during their last dance. Lakeville North is a tough squad to crack when its attack gets churning, with the Panthers going 11-1 in games where they eclipsed 10 goals in 2024.
Stillwater: Le Moyne commit Casey Mork proved his prowess as one of the state’s premier netminders as a sophomore last season. He returns to backstop a stingy defensive unit that allowed only 6.83 goals per game in 2024.
Wayzata: The Trojans return their top five point scorers from 2024. Simply put, continuity is king at this level.
Girls lacrosse teams to watch
Benilde-St. Margaret’s: Last June, the Red Knights came up just short of playing in the state championship game after falling 11-10 to Prior Lake in the semifinals. Coach Ana Bowlsby’s squad lost significant production to graduation. The onus falls on Lindenwood commit Charlize Vang to take over an elevated scoring role this season.