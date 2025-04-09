High Schools

High school lacrosse: 10 Minnesota teams to watch this spring

For the boys, defending state champion Benilde-St. Margaret’s has no shortage of talent. For the girls, defending champion Lakeville South remains a team to beat.

By Jake Epstein

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
April 9, 2025 at 1:30PM
Lakeville South, shown after defeating Prior Lake 12-8 for the girls lacrosse state title last year, remains a team to beat in Minnesota. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The race for Minnesota’s single-classification state titles will be competitive this season, with key returners and newcomers alike vying for the state’s ultimate lacrosse prize.

Here are 10 teams to monitor this season:

Boys lacrosse teams to watch

Benilde-St. Margaret’s: The defending state champions graduated their top three scorers, but the Red Knights have no shortage of talent at the ready. Expect Wagner commit Dylan Popehn to step into a primary scoring role.

Bloomington Jefferson: Behind senior attacker Kevin Graff and junior midfielder/faceoff specialist Mason Van Brunt, the Jaguars possess all the makings of a state title contender.

Lakeville North: The Piscitiello brothers (Blake and Carson) combined for 206 points last season, and they’ll likely take the Panthers to new heights during their last dance. Lakeville North is a tough squad to crack when its attack gets churning, with the Panthers going 11-1 in games where they eclipsed 10 goals in 2024.

Stillwater: Le Moyne commit Casey Mork proved his prowess as one of the state’s premier netminders as a sophomore last season. He returns to backstop a stingy defensive unit that allowed only 6.83 goals per game in 2024.

Wayzata: The Trojans return their top five point scorers from 2024. Simply put, continuity is king at this level.

Girls lacrosse teams to watch

Benilde-St. Margaret’s: Last June, the Red Knights came up just short of playing in the state championship game after falling 11-10 to Prior Lake in the semifinals. Coach Ana Bowlsby’s squad lost significant production to graduation. The onus falls on Lindenwood commit Charlize Vang to take over an elevated scoring role this season.

Lakeville South: Fresh off a 19-0 campaign and a state title, the Cougars return senior goalkeeper Kate Baell, who boasted a 3.99 goals-against average last season. Lakeville South remains a team to beat in Minnesota.

Minnetonka: Connecticut commit Lilly Palm headlines a star-studded squad set to push for immediate statewide prominence this season.

Orono: Furman commit Dylan Collins (104 points) and highly touted sophomore Layla Nick (92) make the Spartans one of the state’s most high-octane attacks this spring. Face-guarding one or the other opens up a pick-your-poison scenario.

Prior Lake: The Lakers will look to avenge their two losses from 2024, both to Lakeville South, with the latter coming in the state title game. The Prior Lake attack runs through Rutgers commit Abby Grove, who scored 63 points last season.

