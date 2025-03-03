Rash: Minnesota’s stakes are high in tariff escalation

That’s backed by the more than 65,000 farms that make Minnesota, according to the department, the top state for sugar beets, turkeys raised, green peas and sweet corn for processing; second in the nation in hogs, wild rice, dry edible beans and spring wheat; third in soybeans, sunflower, canola, dry beans and oats; fourth in corn; fifth in ethanol production; sixth in meat animals, cheese and rye; seventh in wheat, barley, honey, mink pelts and mohair; eighth in dairy milk, snap peas and livestock production; and ninth in potatoes.