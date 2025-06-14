Minnesota’s slain Democratic leader saw liberal victories, then brokered a budget deal out of power

MINNEAPOLIS — A slain Minnesota lawmaker was the House’s top Democrat and helped shepherd a package of liberal initiatives to passage when her party had a narrow majority two years ago. After Democrats lost their majority, she helped broker a deal to keep state government funded and provided a crucial vote to pass it, though her party hated it.
State Rep. Melissa Hortman, 55, the House’s Democratic leader and former speaker, was shot to death early Saturday in her Minneapolis-area home along with her husband by someone posing as a law enforcement officer. Another prominent area lawmaker, state Sen. John Hoffman, was shot and wounded, along with his wife, in their home about 15 minutes away in what Gov. Tim Walz described as ‘’targeted political violence.’’
The shooting shocked officials in both parties in a state that prides its politics as being ‘’Minnesota nice,’’ despite higher partisan tensions in recent years. While Minnesota hasn’t voted for a GOP presidential candidate since 1972, and all of its statewide elected officials are Democrats, the Legislature is nearly evenly divided, with the House split 67-67 until Hortman’s death and Democrats holding a 34-33 majority in the Senate.
Hortman led fellow Democrats in boycotting House sessions for almost a month starting Jan. 14 to prevent the GOP from using a temporary vacancy in a Democratic seat to cement power over the chamber instead of working out a power-sharing arrangement.
Yet when the partisan split in the House threatened to prevent the Legislature from passing a budget to keep state government running for the next two years, she not only helped broker the final deal but secured its passage by being the only Democrat to vote yes on a key part of the deal.
‘’She wasn’t only a leader — she was a damn good legislator, and Minnesotans everywhere will suffer because of this loss,’’ said Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin, a former Minnesota state party chair and a friend of Hortman’s.
The wounded senator chairs a key committee
Hoffman, 60, is chair of the Senate Human Services Committee, which oversees one of the biggest parts of the state budget. He lives in Champlin, in the northwest part of the Minneapolis area, and owns a consulting firm, and he and his wife, Yvette, had one daughter.