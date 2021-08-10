Both of Minnesota's senators, Democrats Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, voted for the $1 trillion infrastructure plan that passed the Senate Tuesday, hailing its bipartisan backing.

"There were a lot of disagreements about not just the top line money, but how the money should be spent," Klobuchar. "And so it was on life support a few times, but we never gave up."

Smith called it "once in a generation" legislation that will shore up aging bridges, repair roads and add to public transit. In Minnesota, the bill "is going to clear out a long and deep backlog of projects," she said. She cited projects on Minnesota highways 23 and 14 specifically.

Klobuchar pointed to funding to expand access to broadband internet service in rural Minnesota communities that will make them more attractive in competing for businesses and creating new jobs. She said the bill also addresses "less glamorous parts, the water infrastructure for pipes, the electricity grid."

Klobuchar and Smith both expect the House to agree to the Senate bill and get it to President Joe Biden for his signature.

Infrastructure is one of the president's top priorities, Klobuchar said. How long it takes to pass the House is uncertain, "but I don't think you're going to see protracted negotiations at all," said Klobuchar.

Added Smith: "It's like taking care of your own home. You need to maintain it. And you need to improve it when the time comes."

