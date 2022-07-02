Gul Rahim fled Afghanistan last August, waited five months at a U.S. military base, and eventually found a home in St. Paul for his family of 13.

Six months after arriving in Minnesota, he's facing eviction.

"We fought for America for 20 years in Afghanistan," said Rahim, who served with the Afghan National Security Forces, the military under the country's former government. "I lost my home, my life, and all my hopes and aspirations. Then, I came here. The U.S. government should not leave me alone."

Rahim, 36, recently spoke through a translator at his family's two-story, seven-bedroom house. His oldest child is 17 years old and his youngest is 14 months old. He has a baby on the way.

The federal government pre-paid Rahim's rent for the first six months under typical resettlement protocol for Afghans who fled the Taliban takeover of their country in 2021. But by August, he'll have to show proof of income and take over the payments.

Rahim hasn't found work because he doesn't speak English and doesn't know how to find or apply for a job in the United States.

The state of Minnesota has welcomed more than 1,200 Afghans since last August. But that feeling of welcome has turned into stress and frustration for some refugees and the community members advocating for them. Nearly 600 Afghan families face what advocates call a housing crisis in the Twin Cities exacerbated by rising rent rates.

"We predicted this housing crisis was going to come at the end of six months," said Amina Baha, the operations director of the Afghan Cultural Society of Minnesota. "These folks don't have jobs. Most of them don't know how to take the bus. They're facing so many issues."

The society began as a community organization for new Afghans in Minnesota, but quickly assumed a role advocating for Afghans who struggle to find work, use public transportation, pay rent and navigate the school system.

Baha works with landlords to accommodate Afghan tenants. While some landlords have agreed to extend leases with prepayment of rent to give refugees time to find jobs, Baha said this is not sustainable.

"The purpose of the resettlement agencies was to get these people housed, find them a job, or connect them with a job counselor or network to get them on their feet by 90 days," Baha said. "That did not happen."

After the Taliban re-took Afghanistan on August 15, 124,000 people evacuated the region in one of the largest emergency airlifts in history. Some 75,000 evacuees were sent to eight military bases across the United States. Many of them had worked for the U.S. military, the former Afghan government, or human rights organizations as translators, interpreters and other workers.

Minnesota initially pledged to resettle 65 Afghans, but the need exploded over the last 10 months, and many more arrived.

Nearly all of the refugees moving to Minnesota first lived in a hotel designated as transitional housing. From there, five resettlement agencies tasked with making sure refugees met their most immediate needs within 90 days found housing for each family and individual.

'My children will be on the street'

On a recent Sunday, Rahim sat on a small couch and shared his family's struggles as his children played on a twin-size mattress on the living room floor.

Rahim's family had received a notice from their landlord the previous day ordering them to vacate the premises by 6 p.m. on Aug. 3. His daughter handed the letter over as a visibly frustrated Rahim explained their situation. The letter said he elected not to renew his lease. Rahim said he had no other option since he doesn't have proof of income. His wife, Najiba, is also unemployed.

Rahim's oldest son, Nik Mohammad, attends public school with three of his brothers and four of his sisters. Nik said he's worried about his family and feels helpless.

"I wish I could work here," said Nik, 17. "My sisters and I will work hard in the future to pay the rent."

Rahim said that even if he and Nik both found jobs, it would likely be insufficient to pay their monthly rent of $2,700.

"I don't have money to pay the rent. My children will be on the street. I don't know what to do and where to go," said Rahim.

Mohammad Ismail Himmat, 24, lives by himself in a one-bedroom apartment in Minneapolis. His lease ends at the end of July. Himmat's landlord asked if he wanted to renew his lease, but Himmat declined since he doesn't have money to pay the monthly $1,100 rent. He is unemployed and also struggles to find work.

Himmat arrived in Minnesota in February. He had worked as a mechanic repairing generators at U.S. military camps in Afghanistan. He searched for work the last two months, but can't read or speak English. Himmat said he has not been connected with any job agencies.

"I will do any job," Himmat said.

Resettlement agencies secured six-month leases for refugees to coincide with the federal rent support, expecting that families' primary earners would find employment in time.

But it wasn't that simple.

"There are all these other things that come in when you bring somebody from another country to a different country," said Naheed Murad, co-founder of ZACAH, a local charity . "To sustain rent you have to work. You have to get the money from somewhere. And to be able to work you need to commute."

Resettlement workers like Baha are working with landlords and rental assistance organizations to keep families housed if they can't pay rent after six months.

ZACAH and resettlement agencies partnered to channel federal rental assistance to Afghan families in Minnesota. The organization provides two months of rental assistance, and has granted an average of $2,500 for two months. The resettlement agencies provide rental assistance for the remaining four months.

ZACAH recently received an influx of requests from Afghan refugees panicking about paying rent beyond the six-month mark.

Rachele King, the state refugee coordinator for the Minnesota Department of Human Services, said last month in a community meeting that the state has gained access to federal resources to invest in sustainable housing for Afghan refugees. That would include increasing the capacity to find employment for people and lowering rent through public housing options or rent subsidies.

"We are pushing state systems the best we can to get resources in place," King said in the meeting.

