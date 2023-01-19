Minnesota lost 5,200 jobs in December, ending a job growth streak that lasted more than a year.

Meanwhile, the state unemployment rate ticked up two-tenths of a percentage point to 2.5%, according to data released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). The rate has been steadily rising over the last several months since hitting a record low over the summer, but still remains at a historically low level.

And it is lower than the U.S. jobless rate of 3.5%.

A big factor in last month's job decline was local government, which lost 6,100 jobs. State officials were scratching their heads and trying to better understand the reasons for it — if end-of-year grants had shifted or if there was issue with seasonal adjustment of the data.

In any case, DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said that last month was a mixed bag with Minnesota's private sector adding 900 jobs.

"It was kind of a weird month with that job dip overall, but the private sector did grow," he said. "We haven't seen massive reports of layoffs. There were a few kind of near the end of November and early December that were on our radar. but there weren't a slew of them over the last month and a half."

Still, Grove said "obviously as we begin the new year like every state we are monitoring economic conditions very closely."

In addition to fewer government jobs, the state also lost 2,600 jobs in construction, 1,100 jobs in manufacturing and 6,200 jobs in professional and business services.

That was partially offset by the addition of 4,300 jobs in leisure and hospitality, 4,000 jobs in education and health services, 2,400 jobs in trade, transportation and utilities, and 1,400 jobs in financial activities.

Minnesota's overall job losses last month contrasted with the U.S., which added 223,000 jobs. And it was a reversal from November when the state added 6,500 jobs, a number that was revised downward by 300 jobs.

The state outpaced the nation in job growth in 2022 — 3.2% compared with 2.9%. But it still has only regained 90% of jobs lost in the first month of the pandemic while the U.S. has made a full recovery.

Minnesota's labor force participation rate remained steady in December at 67.9%.