Minnesota's Filip Gustavsson stops 39 to shut out the Sabres 1-0

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Filip Gustavsson made 39 saves and Kirill Kaprizov scored to give the Minnesota Wild a 1-0 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night.
By JOE YERDON
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 28 saves for Buffalo, which failed to win four in a row for the third time this season.
The shutout was Gustavsson's second of the season. Minnesota improved to a league best 10-1-3 on the road this season.
Kaprizov's 14th goal of the season came 6:55 into the first period on a 4-on-1 rush when he finished off a pass from Joel Eriksson Ek that beat Luukkonen.
Takeaways
Sabres: Tage Thompson returned to the Sabres lineup after he missed five games with a lower-body injury. He had six shots on goal.
Wild: Defenseman Jonas Brodin was a late scratch because of an upper-body injury. He has two goals and six assists in 19 games this season.
Key moment
Wild defenseman Brock Faber intercepted a centering pass by Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin and broke out to begin a 4-on-1 break that led to the opening goal.
Key stat
Kaprizov's first-period goal gave him a point in each of his past 12 road games. He has nine goals and 16 assists in those games.
Up next
The Sabres host the Vancouver Canucks on Friday afternoon. The Wild begin a three-game homestand Friday against the Chicago Blackhawks.
