Fastenal, the wholesale distributor of industrial supplies, reported strong first quarter results that may foreshadow a good quarter for other manufacturing and construction companies reporting later in the quarter.

Winona-based Fastenal attributed its sales increase to continued improvement in business activity.

"The first quarter of 2022 continued to experience strong, economically driven growth in underlying demand for manufacturing and construction equipment and supplies," the company said in its earnings release.

For the quarter Fastenal's earnings rose 28% to $269.6 million, or 47 cents a share, on revenue that grew 20% to $1.7 billion. Both beat expectations, as analysts were expecting 45 cents a share on revenue of $1.69 billion.

Fastenal is among the first companies to report quarterly results and as a supplier to manufacturing and construction companies offers a glimpse ahead in the quarterly earnings reporting cycle for key industries.

The company said pricing actions they took in the second half of 2021 and during the first quarter helped to offset inflationary pressures on transportation costs, fuel, and products it distributes to customers.

In initial trading Wednesday, shares were up 2.4% to $59.03 a share.

This is a developing story. Come back to see updates.