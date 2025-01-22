Minnesota’s extreme weather year again fueled by record ocean temperatures

The excess energy from the heat in the oceans compared to 2023 would be enough to power the world’s economies until 2057. It’s enough to boil more than 2 billion Olympic-sized swimming pools, Abraham said. It’s the equivalent of setting off eight atomic bombs every second of every day for a year, he said. And 2023 was already a record year, with a heat content that was 15 zettajoules higher than it was in 2022.