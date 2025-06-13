Minnesota's election safeguards stopped a voter fraud scheme in its tracks, secretary of state says

MINNEAPOLIS — Two people have been charged with conspiracy to commit voter registration fraud in a case that shows Minnesota's election safeguards work and prevented anyone from voting illegally, Secretary of State Steve Simon said Friday.
The charges announced by the U.S. Attorney's Office allege that Ronnie Williams and Lorraine Lee Combs generated fictitious names and other data they used to fill out Minnesota voter registration forms in 2021 and 2022.
The charging documents, filed in federal court on Tuesday, say Williams provided the completed forms to an entity that sought to register voters in Minnesota that is identified only as ''Foundation 1,'' which paid him, and that he then split the proceeds with Combs.
The documents also indicate that others were involved in the alleged conspiracy, serving as intermediaries between Williams and ''Foundation 1,'' which would submit the false registration forms to election offices across the state ''through its agents,'' but charges against them have not been announced.
Williams and Combs were longtime romantic partners, according to the documents, which don't say how much they were paid.
The charges are the result of a two-year investigation by the FBI and the Secretary of State's Office and are punishable by up to five years in prison.
''The extensive checks in Minnesota's voter registration process ensured that the fraudulent applications were immediately flagged, and no ineligible votes were cast,'' Simon said in a statement.
While voter fraud does happen occasionally, the country's processes provide many safeguards that generally keep it detectable and rare. When it happens, it tends to get caught and prosecuted.