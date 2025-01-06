Minnesota’s congressional delegation gathers to certify Trump’s 2024 victory

WASHINGTON – Minnesota’s 10 members of Congress gathered in the House chamber Monday to certify President-elect Donald Trump’s 2024 victory.
Heavy snow and security did not stop lawmakers from ensuring a peaceful transfer of power Monday.
No members objected to the results. Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar was one of four lawmakers who helped count the electoral votes by state, including reading Minnesota’s results.
Monday’s show of unity amid a snowstorm and heightened security was a complete turnaround from the chaos rioters caused during the Jan. 6, 2021 certification that sent lawmakers into hiding and delayed the count.
“I think when that happened four years ago, it felt like something that would have only happened hundreds of years ago,” Klobuchar said after Monday’s certification.
Minnesota’s senior senator was there to count electoral votes four years ago during the riots, and in the last four years, has helped oversee additional safety measures at the capitol ahead of Monday’s count.
“It was on all of us to make sure that never happens again and that we have a peaceful transition of power,” Klobuchar continued. “And while the results may not have been what I wanted, we did accomplish the peaceful transition of power.”
Rep. Betty McCollum recalls being trapped in Sen. Tina Smith’s office four years ago after rioters breached the Capitol and seeing glass and blood cleaned up the next day when the count resumed.
“Four years ago was a sad day in our history,” the Minnesota Democrat said after the certification. “Today was a disappointing day for me personally, but a proud day in the way that Democrats and Vice President [Kamala] Harris conducted their responsibilities of carrying out our duties.”
Rep. Ilhan Omar, a leader of the progressive flank who took cover with fellow lawmakers four years ago, said she felt compelled to ensure a peaceful transition of power happened Monday having lived through civil unrest in Somalia.
“Four years ago we watched as Donald Trump incited a violent insurrection that threatened the very fabric of our democracy. As someone who witnessed what happens when you do not have a peaceful transfer of power, I know it leads to violence and instability. That’s why I’m committed to always upholding our country’s sacred tradition of a peaceful transition of power,” Omar said on X.
Republican Reps. Tom Emmer and Pete Stauber voted to certify President Joe Biden’s victory in 2021. Then a freshman lawmaker, GOP Rep. Michelle Fischbach voted not to certify Electoral College votes from two states.
“Today was far more than a procedural act. It marks the start of a new Golden Age of America: a time to reclaim our strength, rebuild our prosperity, and reestablish true leadership,” Emmer, the House Majority Whip, said in a statement following the certification.
Minnesota’s newest member of Congress, Democratic Rep. Kelly Morrison, said heading into Monday she was proud to attend the certification.
“Marking the peaceful transfer of power as an American, it’s one of the things that makes our country unique in human history,” Morrison said.
