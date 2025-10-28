'Serious illness' forces Minnesota's Brian Setzer off Stray Cats tour

Ongoing health issues have forced Minnesota rocker Brian Setzer to cancel a fall tour with his old band the Stray Cats.
Just days after revving up fans with two new songs recorded in Minneapolis, Setzer and bandmates Lee Rocker and Slim Jim Phantom announced Tuesday the cancellation of a monthlong tour that was slated to begin this past weekend in Michigan. Two shows on the trek already had been postponed.
The trio’s front man — who opened up about his struggles with an autoimmune disease earlier this year — issued a statement citing “serious illness” as the reason the shows were called off.
“I’m heartbroken to share, due to serious illness, I am unable to perform and very regrettably have to cancel our Stray Cats tour,” Setzer’s statement read.
“I know this affects so many people and I am devastated to have to deliver this news. I’ve been trying everything I can to go on and do these shows, but it is just not possible. I’ve been looking forward so much to being on stage with my band mates again and playing for all of our amazing fans, and I’m gutted.”
Setzer, 66, did not name his ailment in this case. In February, he revealed he had an autoimmune disease that left him unable to play his guitar. While sidelined, he set up an auction of some of his guitars and memorabilia. By summer, though, he was rocking again and had returned to working with the Stray Cats.
A Twin Cities resident for two decades running, the native New Yorker worked on the songs for the Stray Cats’ upcoming album at the Terrarium recording studio in northeast Minneapolis. Two of the tunes, one a new original titled “Stampede,” were issued last week ahead of the would-be tour kickoff. The other track added to the band’s Minnesota ties: a cover of “Teenage Heaven” by Albert Lea-born rock legend Eddie Cochran.
In a press release, Setzer noted that “Teenage Heaven” was “one of the few Eddie Cochran songs that has not been covered to death.” This is the Stray Cats’ first batch of new material in six years. Here’s hoping a full album is on the way, along with makeup dates for this fall run.