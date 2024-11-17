Sports

Minnesota's Anthony Edwards fined $35,000 for making obscene gesture during Wolves-Kings game

November 17, 2024 at 6:44PM

NEW YORK — Minnesota All-Star guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $35,000 by the NBA for making an obscene gesture on the court during the Timberwolves' NBA Cup win in Sacramento on Friday night.

The league announced the fine Sunday.

The NBA did not specify exactly what Edwards did, other than saying it happened with 3:15 left in the first period. That was how much time remained when Edwards was called for an offensive foul, and not long afterward television cameras captured him directing the gesture toward the stands as he walked to the Minnesota bench.

Edwards finished with 36 points in the game, one in which Sacramento's De'Aaron Fox scored an NBA season-high 60 points in defeat.

