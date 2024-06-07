The glass is half full. To be honest, it's brimming with water this year. Let me take off my Debbie Downer disguise and share some good news for a change: Minnesota's three-year drought is over. For most counties this has been one of the Top 10 wettest springs on record.

Iowa and southern Wisconsin have been buffeted by tornadoes and large hail, but severe storm season has been tame across Minnesota, at least so far. Wildfires upwind over Canada haven't been as extreme as last year. No guarantees for the summer, but maybe we can dodge a smoky bullet there as well. The truth is, it's been a pretty good spring. Especially if you enjoy bad hair days.

A shower is possible early Saturday but skies should clear later, with comfortable sunshine much of Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms return on Tuesday, and I see a few thundery opportunities late next week as humidity levels rise and temperatures top 80 degrees. Easing into summer. No freakish June snow flakes or debilitating heat. No toaster-size hail. But can we turn down the wind a notch?