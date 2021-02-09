Suni Lee •Gymnastics INDIVIDUAL ALL-AROUND, TEAM ALL-AROUND, UNEVEN BARS

Suni Lee, 18, of St. Paul won the gold medal in the women's gymnastics individual all-around and helped the U.S. to silver in the team final by logging the top U.S. scores on the three remaining events after Simone Biles withdrew from the competition. Lee won the bronze in the uneven bars, completing her Olympic set and joining swimmer Regan Smith as the only Minnesotans to win more than two medals at a single Olympics. She finished fifth in the balance beam. After a parade in St. Paul on Sunday to celebrate her performance, Lee will begin college at Auburn. "To say I'm the Olympic gold medalist, and to be here, is just so crazy," she said after winning the all-around. "It doesn't feel like real life.''

Gable Steveson •WRESTLING 125KG

Gable Steveson, 21, of Apple Valley won the gold medal in the 125-kg class of freestyle wrestlingwith a stunning last-second comeback against three-time world champion Geno Petriashvili. Steveson, a four-time Minnesota state champion and an NCAA champion with the Gophers, outscored his first three opponents 23-0 en route to the gold medal match. The first Gophers wrestler to earn a place on the U.S. Olympic team in freestyle, he was also the first to win an Olympic gold medal. Steveson was only the second American man to win the heavyweight class, joining Bruce Baumgartner, the champion in 1984 and 1992. "I put on a good show," Steveson said. "People are going to remember the name Gable Steveson, that won the Olympic heavyweight championship.''

Bowe Becker •Swimming 4X100 METER FREESTYLE RELAY

Bowe Becker (second from right), a three-time Big Ten champion in freestyle sprint events for the Gophers, was the first athlete with Minnesota ties to win gold in Tokyo. Becker, 23, followed Caeleb Dressel and Blake Pieroni in the men's 4x100 freestyle relay, swimming a 47.44 before Zach Apple's anchor leg. The Americans' time of 3:08.97 was the third-fastest time in history. "All I had to worry about was getting out fast and keeping the lead for us,'' Becker said.

Sylvia Fowles and Napheesa Collier TEAM ALL-AROUND

Lynx stars Sylvia Fowles and Napheesa Collier, with Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve on the bench as an assistant, were part of women's basketball team that dominated the Olympic tournament to claim its seventh straight gold medal. The U.S. women have won 55 games in a row at the Olympics, having not lost since the 1992 Barcelona Games. In her first Olympics, Collier, 24, played sparingly. Fowles, 35, playing in her fourth Olympics, gained her fourth gold medal and collected 28 points and 25 rebounds in six games coming off the bench.

Jordan Thompson WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Jordan Thompson, 24, of Edina entered her first Olympics a fast-rising star in women's volleyball. And she was a force in the U.S.' first three games, leading the team in points each game. She had 34 points, including 28 kills, in a 3-0 win over China, which tied her for third on the Olympic scoring record list. But she suffered a right ankle injury in the Americans' fourth match and did not play the rest of the way. On Sunday, she sprinted onto the court to hug her jubilant teammates, who earned the country's first Olympic gold medal in women's volleyball with a 25-21, 25-20, 25-14 victory over Brazil. "To be a part of that with them just feels so sacred, and like such an honor," Thompson said.

Grace McCallum • GYMNASTICS TEAM ALL-AROUND

Grace McCallum (second from left) competed in all four apparatuses to help the U.S. win a silver medal in the women's gymnastics team final. McCallum, 18, of Isanti was the first member of the team to perform after Simone Biles withdrew from the competition and was cool and steady. She had the team's second-best scores on vault, floor and beam. "We fought to the end," McCallum said. "I couldn't be more proud."

REGAN SMITH • SWIMMING 100 BUTTERFLY, 4X100 MEDLEY RELAY, 100 BACKSTROKE

Regan Smith, 19, of Lakevillecwon the bronze medal in the 100-meter backstroke and took home the silver medal in the 200-meter butterfly. In her final race, Smith helped the U.S. win silver in the 4x100 women's medley relay, swimming the opening backstroke leg. With that, she became the first Minnesotan to win more than two medals at a single Olympics. Suni Lee joined her later the same day. "Every day, I tried to take a few minutes to let the day sink in, and have a few details that I'll remember,'' said Smith, who will begin her college career at Stanford in the fall.