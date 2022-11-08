More from Star Tribune
Sports
Timberwolves are unwatchable + no more watching Miguel Sano
The Wolves aren't putting in effort and host Michael Rand says they're not worth watching. Also, it's the end of the line for Sano with the Twins and football writer Andrew Krammer on a Vikings rookie with promise.
Vikings
Film: How T.J. Hockenson added a new dynamic to Vikings offense so quickly
Only three NFL tight ends played more for their teams in Week 9 than T.J. Hockenson. Here's a look at how he made an immediate impact for the Vikings in five days.
Variety
Taking a cut at hair discrimination
When Carri Twigg was a child, her father styled her hair. Every Sunday, he would wash Twigg's mane in the kitchen sink, and every morning…
America votes in the midterms
Election day started early across the United States as voters turned out to decide numerous local, state and congressional races and issues on November 8, 2022.
Colleges
St. Thomas leads midway through second half before falling to No. 9 Creighton
St. Thomas, a Summit League member beginning its second season in Division I, started three holdovers from its Division III era and gave the Bluejays all they could handle.