Marcus Fuller's potential team of Minnesota natives who left the state to star elsewhere

STARTING FIVE

Brad Davison, G, Wisconsin (Maple Grove)

The 22-year-old returns for his fifth year of college basketball after the NCAA allowed an extra year. Davison is being called "Grandpa" by his teammates. He ranks fourth on the school's all-time starts list with 124. Could be one of four Badgers starters from Minnesota, including Tyler Wahl (Lakeville North), Ben Carlson (East Ridge) and Steven Crowl (Eastview).

Kerwin Walton, G, North Carolina (Hopkins)

Not only did Walton lead North Carolina in three-pointers (58) and three-point shooting (42%) last season, Walton also set the program freshman record for three-point percentage. He should be one of the key returning players for the Tar Heels after starting 20 games in 2020-21.

David Roddy, F, Colorado State (Breck)

Some Gophers fans assumed Roddy would come back to Minnesota with former Colorado State assistant Dave Thorson, who joined new U coach Ben Johnson's staff. But the former Breck star stayed put to become a favorite to win Mountain West Player of the Year after averaging 16 points and nine rebounds as a sophomore last season.

Dawson Garcia, F, North Carolina (Prior Lake)

The 6-11 big man flirted with the NBA draft process after entering the transfer portal following his freshman season at Marquette. But he wanted to join former D1 Minnesota AAU teammate Walton in Chapel Hill. Garcia had 24 points and 11 rebounds in Marquette's victory over the Tar Heels last season.

Chet Holmgren, C, Gonzaga (Minnehaha Academy)

It's hard to find a player standing 7-1 in recent memory with the variety of skills of Holmgren, who is an elite shot blocker with deadly shooting range. The 2021 Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year is in the same Zags frontcourt with All-American Drew Timme, but Holmgren's on the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award watch list for the nation's top college center.

THE NEXT FIVE

Ish El-Amin G, Rhode Island (Hopkins)

Kendall Brown, G/F, Baylor (East Ridge)

Race Thompson, F, Indiana (Armstrong)

Rocky Krueser, F, North Dakota State (Totino-Grace)

Theo John, F, Duke (Champlin Park)

Others: Trae Berhow, Northern Iowa; Dain Dainja, Baylor; Gabe Kalscheur and Robert Jones, Iowa State; Jacob Hutson, Loyola-Chicago; Tyler Wahl, Ben Carlson, Steven Crowl, Wisconsin; Jarius Cook, North Dakota State; Both Gach, Utah; Drake Dobbs, Liberty; Simon Wright, Maryland.