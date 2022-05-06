Sweat dripped down the face of Nick Hartman as he jogged along Victory Memorial Drive in Minneapolis Friday morning. It was only his second outdoor run of the season.

Michelle Furlong rose long before the sun to get to the Friends School Plant Sale at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. She was one of the first through the doors.

After four months of mostly gray skies and below normal temperatures, much of Minnesota snapped out its winter doldrums as spring made an instant arrival Friday. And scores of people took advantage as the mercury in the metro touched 70 degrees for only the second time this year.

"It feels great; It's nice to have warm weather," said Hartman, of Minneapolis. "I've been using a treadmill to keep my fitness up. I think it will get a lot less use."

Several warm — even hot and "Florida-like weather" — days are ahead and Twin Cities could flirt with record-setting heat with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s by Wednesday, said Ryan Dunleavy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

"Get out and enjoy it before it gets too warm," he said. "This is a good transition to summer."

Furlong is more than ready for it. She woke up at 4:40 a.m. Friday in anticipation of filling her cart with the fruit trees and pollinators she plans to plant in her Eagan yard.

"The cold has been so hard. The sun feels wonderful," she said. "I'm ready to get in the dirt."

There were so many other eager gardeners waiting to get into the massive sale that traffic jams formed on Snelling Avenue forcing officials to open gates to the fairgrounds at 4 a.m., five hours before the doors opened, said Pat Thompson, one of coordinators of the event, now in its 33rd year.

"I guess there was a pent up demand due to the late spring," she said. Thompson was expecting up to 20,000 customers.

With more than 2,200 varieties of plants and more than 200,000 annual and perennials, native grasses, small shrubs and vegetable, the sale is one of the largest in the nation. There was a joyful vibe as cash registers were ringing incessantly Friday and shoppers filled their carts, Thompson said.

"We've had more traffic on our website than we have ever had," Thompson said. "Often when it has been warm we have had lower sales, but when it's been cold, sales are higher."

A crush of shoppers descended onto Gertens Garden Center in Inver Grove Heights ahead of Mother's Day Sunday. Hot-selling items Friday included hanging baskets and tubs of flowers, but others were loading up on grass seed, fertilizer and supplies to clean up their lawns, said Gino Pitera, one of the store's partners.

"It's all kind of converging," he said, noting people could not get outside during the cold and rainy April "Everybody is spring starved. There is a lot of catching up to do."

The Twin Cities has recorded only one 70 degree day this year on April 23. That was two weeks later than the average date of the first 70 reading, which is April 12 based on weather records dating to 1873, the Minnesota Climatology Office said.

The earliest 70-degree temperature recorded in the Twin Cities happened March 5, 2000. The latest was May 17, 1892. Temperatures, on average, will touch 80 degrees by May 3, but in 2020 that didn't happen until May 26, said Pete Boulay with the climatology office.

Bicyclists, dogwalkers and parents pushing toddlers in strollers seemed to have a bounce in their step, too, smiling and waving as they passed each other on Victory Memorial Drive. Porcha Shadd, of Minneapolis, just lingered while soaking in the sun, thankful to have shed a jacket and don a tank top and shorts.

After enduring the pandemic and the long winter, "It's just nice to be outside," she said. "Gotta get out of the house."

But Up North, signs of winter were still evident. Lutsen is opening for skiing Saturday — the latest date on record — and many lakes remained ice covered just a week before the fishing opener. Nearly a foot of snow still covered the forest floor in the Crane Lake area in northeastern Minnesota. There was five inches of snow on the ground at the Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center in Finland northwest of Silver Bay, said Justin Schultz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Duluth.

"There are spots hanging onto that snow," he said. But it is going fast, he added.

While May can deliver bouts of cool weather, the warmth is likely here to stay, Dunleavy said. "The 30s and 40s are out the door for the year."