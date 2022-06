600181305

Minnesotans deliver critical supplies to the front lines of the war in Ukraine

Dr. Tanya Melnik, an immigrant from Ukraine and internal medicine physician, led a group of volunteers packing boxes with life-saving medical supplies at the Ukrainian American Community Center in Minneapolis, Minn. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. The supplies will be loaded into a shipping container and sent to Odessa in Ukraine — and then to distant cities on the Eastern Front.