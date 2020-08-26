The pandemic can’t stop the search for the next “American Idol.”

Producers for the hit series will hold virtual auditions for Minnesotans on Friday, part of a campaign that has been making its way across the country, if only by Zoom.

Prospective contestants can book a reservation by visiting abc.com/shows/american-idol/auditions. Participants must be between 15 and 28.

Minnesota is sharing its date with Illinois and Indiana. Singers not available on Friday can also sign up online for the chance to impress evaluators on a future date.

The show last held in-person auditions in Minneapolis back in 2014 when Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban made the trip.