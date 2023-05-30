More from Star Tribune
Sports
Live: Lynx vs. Wings in Dallas. Follow the action on Gameview
The Lynx try for their first win in five games this season. Tap for play-by-play, in-game scoring and WNBA updates.
Sports
Live: Twins try for second win in Houston. Follow it on Gameview
The Twins rallied to win Monday in 10 innings. Tap here to follow the play-by-play, in-game boxscore and updates from around MLB.
Minnesotans among National Spelling Bee competitors
The Scripps National Spelling Bee kicked off on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md.
Local
Send us your questions about marijuana in Minnesota
How is the new THC law working out? What's the deal with all these new products? We want to know what's on your mind.
Wild
Wild assistant McLean named coach of team's minor-league Iowa affiliate
Assistant Brett McLean is taking over as head coach of the Wild's American Hockey League affiliate in Iowa, meaning Wild coach Dean Evason will be adding to his NHL staff