Kanye West won't be the only presidential candidate with entertainment industry ties on Minnesota's November ballot.

The list of independent and third-party candidates who qualified for the general election includes Brock Pierce, a Bitcoin enthusiast and former child actor whose résumé includes roles in "The Mighty Ducks" franchise.

Pierce played a young hockey coach Gordon Bombay in the original 1992 classic and the 1994 sequel, "D2." In 1996, he snagged a starring role alongside Sinbad in the comedy "First Kid."

The "Mighty Ducks" movie, set in the Twin Cities, isn't Pierce's only Minnesota connection. The 39-year-old grew up in St. Louis Park.

Pierce, now an entrepreneur and philanthropist living in Puerto Rico, says he's running to shake up the country's two-party system and "heal and reunite our country by harmonizing right and left." His top policy issues include giving all Americans a universal basic income, providing "health care for all" and supporting digital currencies, according to his campaign website. A "principles" page lists the concepts wellness, humanity and truth.

Although he lacks the high profile of his rapper rival, Pierce's campaign recently announced more star power behind his bid. Singer and producer Akon, who is working on his own cryptocurrency, has joined as a chief strategist.

Torey Van Oot