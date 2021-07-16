An angler from a state that proudly promotes itself as walleye heaven is king of the bass world.

Seth Feider of Elko New Market, who's outfished the class of professional anglers since the beginning of the year on the Bassmaster Elite Series Tour, secured the prestigious Angler of the Year championship trophy Friday. It came during the second day of the tour's final tourney, on the St. Lawrence River in New York.

How does it feel?

"Cloud nine right now," Feider, 36, told the Star Tribune after getting handed the AOY trophy, the biggest prize in professional bass fishing.

With a huge overall points lead entering the tourney, Feider needed only to make the cut of the top 45 anglers. He was in fifth overall after day one, with a 22-pound bag. The results in New York mirror his season: consistently solid and the best among the best. He has had four top 10 finishes in eight tournaments this year.

The full celebration will have to wait for a day or two. Feider finished in eighth place thus far for the tournament, made the cut with a five-fish bag of 20 pounds, 3 ounces, and will fish Saturday.

"I caught 'em too good to go party tonight," he said at the weigh-in before accepting the AOY trophy. His wife, Dayton, who flew in Friday, joined him on stage and seemed equally relieved. The dream accomplished.