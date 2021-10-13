APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — The Minnesota Zoo is searching for a lost owl.

KFGO reported Wednesday that Gladys, the zoo's Eurasian eagle owl, flew off during a routine exercise and training session earlier this month and didn't return.

Zoo staff believe Gladys is probably still within the zoo's 485-acre, heavily forested grounds. They're asking the public to keep an eye out for her.

She would be tough to miss. Eurasian owls are among the largest owls in the world, with piercing orange eyes and six-foot wingspans.

Zoo staff say Gladys doesn't pose a threat to public safety but anyone who sees her should call their local police department.