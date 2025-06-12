Sports

Minnesota women's coach Dawn Plitzuweit gets 2-year contract extension with raise

Minnesota women's basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit has received a two-year contract extension that was approved Thursday by the university's board of regents.

The Associated Press
June 12, 2025 at 10:20PM

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota women's basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit has received a two-year contract extension that was approved Thursday by the university's board of regents.

Plitzuweit is 47-29 over two seasons at Minnesota, including 13-23 in Big Ten play, with leading scorer Mara Braun missing much of them with foot injuries. The Gophers capped Plitzuweit's second year by winning the WBIT championship. They have not appeared in the NCAA Tournament since 2018.

The new deal, which covers the next six seasons through 2031, gives Plitzuweit a raise of roughly 7% to bring her base salary to $900,000 for 2025-26, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune, with annual increases of $30,000. That's in the middle of the pack in the 18-team Big Ten, which sent 12 of them to the NCAA Tournament this year.

Plitzuweit was hired away from West Virginia, where she spent one season, to replace Lindsay Whalen. Plitzuweit is the 13th head coach in the program's history.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Civale says he wants to continue starting - in Milwaukee or elsewhere - after Brewers put him in pen

Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Aaron Civale is moving to a bullpen role for the first time in his seven-year career.

Sports

Minnesota women's coach Dawn Plitzuweit gets 2-year contract extension with raise

Sports

Democrats criticize latest effort by Congress to regulate college sports as setback for athletes