Minnesota bus driver admits being extremely drunk when she crashed with 45 students aboard

A Chisago County woman has admitted to being drunk when she crashed a school bus with dozens of students aboard one morning early this year.
Kara Jean Ffrench, 60, of Harris pleaded guilty Wednesday in District Court to a gross misdemeanor count of driving a commercial vehicle with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of at least 0.04% on Feb. 15 while taking Rush City students to school.
A preliminary breath test administered by law enforcement at the scene along Game Avenue measured Ffrench’s BAC at 0.199%, according to the criminal complaint. Two later tests that morning came back at 0.17%.
No injuries were reported among the 45 students who were on the bus at the time. About two-thirds of them were elementary school age and the others in high school, the criminal complaint read.
Sentencing for Ffrench is scheduled for Nov. 6.
According to the complaint: