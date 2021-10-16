BISMARCK, N.D. — A road construction worker was killed in the eastern North Dakota community of Cooperstown when she was struck by a dump truck.
The Highway Patrol said the truck was backing up to pour asphalt on the roadway when it hit the 50-year-old woman from Odessa, Minnesota. She was pronounced dead at the scene about 5 p.m. Thursday. Her name wasn't immediately released.
The patrol is continuing to investigate.
