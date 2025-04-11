Bemidji

Minnesota woman accused of assaulting crew member on Vegas to N.D. flight 'horrified' by incident

A federal indictment includes few details about what prompted the incident on Jan. 16 involving the 64-year-old Bemidji woman.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 11, 2025
An Allegiant Air jetliner leaving Las Vegas.
An Allegiant Air jetliner leaving Las Vegas. (The Associated Press)

A Minnesota woman assaulted a flight crew member while aboard a jetliner from Las Vegas to Grand Forks, according to a federal indictment.

Jody Lynn Sherry-Berg, 64, of Bemidji, was arrested on April 8 and charged in U.S. District Court in Fargo last week with interference with a flight crew members and attendants in connection with the incident on Jan. 16.

Sherry-Berg remains free on her own recognizance ahead of a hearing on April 21. Court records do not list an attorney for her.

The felony indictment did not reveal what prompted the alleged assault.

Sherry-Berg told the Minnesota Star Tribune that she was heading home from Arizona, where she attended an uncle’s memorial service, when “I had a medical emergency and don’t know what happened. I was hospitalized for two days. I’m horrified that this is happening.”

She said she believes the encounter occurred as the plane was landing.

According to the indictment, Sherry-Berg “did knowingly interfere with the performance of the duties of J.M., a flight crew member or flight attendant ... by assaulting and intimidating the flight attendant or flight crew member. Specifically, Jody Lynn Sherry-Berg assaulted J.M. by grabbing J.M.’s genitals.”

The indictment did not specify whether the Allegiant employee was a pilot, co-pilot or flight attendant.

Also stemming from the incident, Sherry-Berg was charged in Grand Forks County District Court with a misdemeanor for allegedly giving law enforcement a false name upon her arrest. The case was later dismissed.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

