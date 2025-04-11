Minnesota woman accused of assaulting crew member on Vegas to N.D. flight ‘horrified’ by incident

A Minnesota woman assaulted a flight crew member while aboard a jetliner from Las Vegas to Grand Forks, according to a federal indictment.
Jody Lynn Sherry-Berg, 64, of Bemidji, was arrested on April 8 and charged in U.S. District Court in Fargo last week with interference with a flight crew members and attendants in connection with the incident on Jan. 16.
Sherry-Berg remains free on her own recognizance ahead of a hearing on April 21. Court records do not list an attorney for her.
The felony indictment did not reveal what prompted the alleged assault.
Sherry-Berg told the Minnesota Star Tribune that she was heading home from Arizona, where she attended an uncle’s memorial service, when “I had a medical emergency and don’t know what happened. I was hospitalized for two days. I’m horrified that this is happening.”
She said she believes the encounter occurred as the plane was landing.
According to the indictment, Sherry-Berg “did knowingly interfere with the performance of the duties of J.M., a flight crew member or flight attendant ... by assaulting and intimidating the flight attendant or flight crew member. Specifically, Jody Lynn Sherry-Berg assaulted J.M. by grabbing J.M.’s genitals.”
The indictment did not specify whether the Allegiant employee was a pilot, co-pilot or flight attendant.