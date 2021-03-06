An 82-year-old woman from central Minnesota was killed Friday morning when her compact SUV hit a semitrailer truck in Kandiyohi County.
Marilyn J. Hagen, 82, of Belgrade, was southbound on Hwy. 71 at 10:18 a.m. Friday when she crossed the centerline at County Road 34, colliding with a northbound truck driven by Bruce F. Bruns of Pittsburgh, the Minnesota State Patrol said.
Bruns, 54, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered a noncritical injury and was taken to the Willmar Hospital. It was not known if Hagen was wearing a seat belt.
Alcohol was not involved in the crash, and roads were dry, the patrol said.
STAFF REPORT
