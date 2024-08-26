The Minnesota Wind Chill won the 2024 Ultimate Frisbee Association championship by beating Carolina 17-16 on Saturday night in Salt Lake City.
Minnesota Wind Chill win Ultimate Frisbee Association championship
Minnesota entered the championship weekend as the lowest seed but defeated D.C. and Carolina thanks largely to a defense that gave up only 29 total scores.
Against Carolina, the Wind Chill jumped to an 8-2 lead and still led by six goals at halftime. However, the Flyers tied the score at 14-14 midway through the fourth quarter.
A late scoring connection from Bryan Vohnoutka to Will Brandt put the Wind Chill ahead again, and they held on from there, a year after losing in the semifinals to Salt Lake at TCO Stadium in Eagan.
“We shocked the world,” team owner and coach Ben Feldman said. “I’m proud of these guys. It was a full team effort. All I know right now is that trophy is heavy, but it felt good.”
Brandt was named championship weekend MVP.
Gophers soccer tops Tommies
Khyah Harper scored three times and assisted on Sophia Romine’s goal as the Gophers soccer team beat host St. Thomas 4-1 on Sunday.
The Gophers improved to 2-0 on the season.
Abby Hoiska scored for the Tommies (0-2-1).
Center fielder Byron Buxton, out since Aug. 12 because of a sore hip, won’t be activated until the Twins are sure he can play the outfield again, manager Rocco Baldelli said.