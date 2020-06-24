The American Ultimate Disc League, which includes the Minnesota Wind Chill among its 22 teams, has canceled its 2020 season because of the pandemic.

A task force of doctors, epidemiologists and health professionals was created and presented a plan to league owners and players last week. "Following a period of open discussions with players and league personnel, the AUDL executive council decided that holding a 2020 season was not the right decision," the league said in a statement on its web site.

The AUDL is a nine-year-old league and the Wind Chill, who went 6-6 last season, plays its games at Sea Foam Stadium at Concordia University.

Ultimate is a club sport at many colleges and universities. In Minnesota, Carleton College won national titles in 2011 and 2017. At the start of this season, Carleton's men's team was ranked among the nation's best, as were the women's teams at Carleton and St. Olaf.