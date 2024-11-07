Minnesota will go for its fifth straight win while Rutgers tries to end four-game slide

Minnesota is on a four-game winning streak, its longest in Big Ten play in three years. The Gophers, having secured bowl eligibility, have an opportunity for a top-five finish in the first season of the 18-team league if they can keep up the momentum created by their passing attack behind transfer QB Max Brosmer. He was brought in from FCS-level New Hampshire to replace Athan Kaliakmanis, who bolted for Rutgers, setting up this grudge match against the Gophers. Coming off a bye week, Rutgers will try to end a four-game losing streak.