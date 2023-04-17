Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gustav Nyquist has played only three games since missing more than two months with a shoulder injury and only once was he in action when the Wild iced their normal lineup.

Now he has to adjust to the intensity of the playoffs, with the Wild's first-round series beginning Monday at Dallas, but that's the fun part.

"That comes naturally," Nyquist said. "I don't think that's challenging. Everyone runs on adrenaline at this point of the year. I think that just comes natural to everyone."

Based on how he's performed so far, Nyquist certainly looks up to speed.

He's factored into the offense every time he's suited up for the Wild. After setting up a pair of goals in his team debut, the winger scored his first goal for the Wild last Monday at Chicago and then assisted on two others in the regular-season finale at Nashville on Thursday — showcasing the smart, playmaking style the team felt it was adding when acquiring him from Columbus in a Feb. 28 trade despite Nyquist being sidelined at the time with that shoulder injury.

"It's like he hadn't missed a beat, especially that first game and then he was real good in the other two," coach Dean Evason said. "It's just nice to have him, a veteran player like that, come out of an injury and feel real comfortable with his game."

In the lead-up to the playoffs, Nyquist skated alongside Marcus Foligno and Sam Steel, a grouping that has a unique blend of traits from Foligno's size and Steel's responsibility to Nyquist's strong puck presence.

"It's been great for me personally to just to get these three games in and get the timing of it, system-wise just getting yourself used to it," said Nyquist, who has five goals and 16 assists in 65 playoff appearances with Detroit, San Jose and Columbus. "It's going to ramp up obviously another level here in the playoffs. But under the circumstances, I feel good going in here."

Injury update

Defenseman John Klingberg did not practice on Sunday after suffering a lower-body issue during Saturday's session, and the Wild weren't sure if he'd be available for Game 1.

Jon Merrill took Klingberg's spot alongside rookie Brock Faber during drills.

Joel Eriksson Ek skated again on Sunday, the second consecutive day he's been on the ice since going down with a lower-body injury from blocking a shot on April 6 at Pittsburgh.

"If anybody can come back sooner, it would be him," said Evason, who mentioned Eriksson Ek will travel with the team to Dallas.

Same strategy

The Wild finished the regular season with a top-10 penalty kill, denying 82% of power plays, and instrumental in their success was getting out of their zone.

Not only did their 14 shorthanded goals rank third in the NHL, but that total set a franchise record and the team isn't planning to replace that aggressiveness with a more cautious approach in the playoffs.

"You play all year to kind of hone all of those things, special teams, all your systematic stuff in zones to get to this point," Evason said, "to do what you've done to get to this point and hopefully continue to do it at the highest level to win in the playoffs."

Etc.