6 p.m. vs. Winnipeg Jets • Xcel Energy Center • BSN, 100.3-FM
Jets update: At 11-5-1, they have one of the best records in the Central Division. They've won three of their past four games and are 7-2-1 in the past 10. D Josh Morrissey is coming off his first career two-goal game and leads Winnipeg in scoring with 18 points. C Mark Scheifele's 10 goals are tops on the team. Over their past 10 games, the Jets have given up only one power play goal.
Wild update: This is the first of four games against the Jets. Last season, the Wild went 2-2 vs. their Central Division rival. Both victories were at Xcel Energy Center. LW Kirill Kaprizov is on a six-game point streak. Kaprizov had a team-best nine points against Winnipeg last season.
