Wild-Jets game preview: Broadcast information, injury report, key players

Winnipeg dropped only its fourth game of the season on Saturday, falling 4-1 to Nashville. When the teams first met on Oct. 13, the Jets won 2-1 in overtime.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 24, 2024 at 10:40PM
Going into Monday's game against the Wild at Xcel Energy Center, the Jets' Connor Hellebuyck leads all NHL goaltenders with 14 victories. (John Woods/The Associated Press)

Winnipeg Jets at Wild, Xcel Energy Center, 7 p.m. Monday

TV; radio: FanDuel Sports Network North; 100.3 FM

Jets update: Winnipeg dropped only its fourth game of the season on Saturday, falling 4-1 to Nashville. That was the Jets’ first loss inside the Central Division after starting 6-0. This game will be their third on a six-game road trip, and Winnipeg is 8-3 as the visitor. G Connor Hellebuyck’s 14 victories lead the NHL. Linemates LW Kyle Connor and C Mark Scheifele have combined for 25 goals, almost a third of the Jets’ total offense.

Injuries: Wild LW Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) and C Marat Khusnutdinov (lower body) are day to day. RW Mats Zuccarello (lower body) is out. Jets D Dylan Samberg (broken foot) and D Logan Stanley (mid-body) are out.

Sarah McLellan

Minnesota Wild and NHL

Sarah McLellan covers the Wild and NHL. Before joining the Star Tribune in November 2017, she spent five years covering the Coyotes for The Arizona Republic.

Wild

Wild clash with Jets in a battle of NHL’s top two teams

For the Wild, four points behind the league-leading Jets, this will be their most anticipated matchup against a division rival since they lost 2-1 to the Stars on Nov. 16.

