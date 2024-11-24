Wild-Jets game preview: Broadcast information, injury report, key players
Winnipeg dropped only its fourth game of the season on Saturday, falling 4-1 to Nashville. When the teams first met on Oct. 13, the Jets won 2-1 in overtime.
TV; radio: FanDuel Sports Network North; 100.3 FM
Jets update: That was the Jets' first loss inside the Central Division after starting 6-0. This game will be their third on a six-game road trip, and Winnipeg is 8-3 as the visitor. G Connor Hellebuyck's 14 victories lead the NHL. Linemates LW Kyle Connor and C Mark Scheifele have combined for 25 goals, almost a third of the Jets' total offense.
Injuries: Wild LW Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) and C Marat Khusnutdinov (lower body) are day to day. RW Mats Zuccarello (lower body) is out. Jets D Dylan Samberg (broken foot) and D Logan Stanley (mid-body) are out.
For the Wild, four points behind the league-leading Jets, this will be their most anticipated matchup against a division rival since they lost 2-1 to the Stars on Nov. 16.