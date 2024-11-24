Wild-Jets game preview: Broadcast information, injury report, key players

Jets update: Winnipeg dropped only its fourth game of the season on Saturday, falling 4-1 to Nashville. That was the Jets’ first loss inside the Central Division after starting 6-0. This game will be their third on a six-game road trip, and Winnipeg is 8-3 as the visitor. G Connor Hellebuyck’s 14 victories lead the NHL. Linemates LW Kyle Connor and C Mark Scheifele have combined for 25 goals, almost a third of the Jets’ total offense.