After getting shut down by the NHL last week amid a COVID-19 outbreak, the Wild has been cleared to reopen its team facilities and will practice Friday at Xcel Energy Center.

This will be the Wild's first on-ice activity since the team last played Feb. 2 at Colorado.

Since then, the number of players unavailable due to the NHL's COVID protocols has risen as General Manager Bill Guerin said the virus was "creeping its way through the team."

Overall, the Wild has had six games postponed. Its next scheduled game is Tuesday at Los Angeles.

As of Wednesday, the Wild had 13 players unavailable due to the protocols. That list included Nick Bjugstad, Nick Bonino, Jonas Brodin, Ian Cole, Joel Eriksson Ek, Marcus Foligno, Brad Hunt, Marcus Johansson, Victor Rask, Carson Soucy, Jared Spurgeon, Nico Sturm and Cam Talbot.

The NHL will update that list later today.