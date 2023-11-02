WILD GAMEDAY

vs. New Jersey at Xcel Energy Center: 7 p.m. Thursday

TV; radio: BSN; 100.3 FM

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Pregame reading: A Minnesota company run by T.J. Oshie sold out of cut-resistant gear after former UMD player Adam Johnson's tragic death.

For the fans: The Wild are home for two games before getting back on the road, and they're hosting an outdoor practice Sunday at the Recreation Outdoor Center in St. Louis Park that's free and open to the public. This session is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and last approximately 45 minutes.

. . .

Opening bell: After falling 4-3 at New Jersey on Sunday, the Wild (3-4-2) finally get to play the rematch in the conclusion to this extended home-and-home series. That was the fourth win in the last five games for the Devils (5-2-1), and they succeeded without C Jack Hughes factoring into their offense for the first time this season. Hughes, however, still leads the NHL in scoring with 18 points.

Watch him: Wild RW Matt Boldy is expected to return after sitting out seven games with an upper-body injury. Before he was hurt, Boldy scored an impressive goal at Toronto on Oct. 14, sending the puck under the crossbar from a tight angle. He also was dynamic in his last game vs. New Jersey in March, delivering a buzzer-beater in overtime to lift the Wild to victory.

Injuries: Wild RW Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), D Alex Goligoski (lower body) and D Jared Spurgeon (upper body); Devils C Nico Hischier (upper body), D Colin Miller (lower body) and LW Tomas Nosek (lower body).

Forecast: Who prevails in Round 2 between the Wild and New Jersey likely comes down to execution. A focus for the Wild was their special teams: not only did their penalty kill give up a pair of goals to the Devils, including the eventual game-winner, the Wild's power play went a lowly 1-for-6 despite hemming New Jersey in its zone for long stretches of time. Improve those areas and eliminate gaffes like the turnover that led to the Devils' third goal, and the Wild should have a chance at a split.

. . .

Get Sarah's coverage of the Wild and NHL delivered to your inbox for free, and read all our Wild beat coverage here.