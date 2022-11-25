1 p.m. vs. Toronto Maple Leafs • Xcel Energy Center • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild activated G Marc-Andre Fleury from injured reserve after Fleury suffered an upper-body injury Nov. 15 at Nashville; G Zane McIntyre was returned to the minors. Fleury has missed the last three games. During that time, the Wild won consecutive games at Xcel Energy Center for the first time this season to improve to 2-1 on their seven-game homestand. LW Kirill Kaprizov is on a seven-game point streak. C Joel Eriksson Ek has won 17 faceoffs in each of the last two games.

Maple Leafs update: Toronto snapped New Jersey's 13-game win streak on Wednesday with a 2-1 victory. That result extended the Maple Leafs' point streak to six games (4-0-2). RW Mitch Marner is on a career-high 14-game point streak. Marner has three goals and 16 assists during the run. His 24 points overall lead the team.