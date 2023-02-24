6 p.m. at Toronto Maple Leafs • Scotiabank Arena • BSNX, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild dropped their only other game vs. the Maple Leafs this season, falling 4-3 at home on Nov. 25. RW Mats Zuccarello had a goal and assist that game, giving him 25 points in 22 career games against Toronto. Overall, the Wild are 10-6 in their last 16 matchups with the Maple Leafs. This is the Wild's eighth of 12 back-to-backs. They're 4-3 in the second game.

Maple Leafs update: Toronto is coming off a 6-3 win at Buffalo on Tuesday. Newcomer Ryan O'Reilly, who went to the Maple Leafs last week from the Blues in a three-team trade that included the Wild, had a hat trick against the Sabres and picked up an assist. That was Toronto's fourth win over its last six games. They're 22-6-4 on home ice. RW Mitch Marner has a team-high 71 points.