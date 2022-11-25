The Wild's modest win streak didn't make it to three games.

After consecutive victories on home ice for the first time this season, the Wild were tripped up 4-3 by the Maple Leafs during a Friday matinee in front of 18,997 at Xcel Energy Center to snap their two-game run.

Toronto's William Nylander had the decisive goal 13 minutes, 23 seconds into the third period on a blocker-side shot.

Marc-Andre Fleury, in his first game back after missing three due to an upper-body injury suffered Nov. 15 at Nashville, made 23 saves. Matt Murray had 24 for the Leafs.

The Wild were playing catch up most of the afternoon, starting 3:42 into the first period when a seeing-eye shot from Mitch Marner flew by traffic and behind Fleury.

Kirill Kaprizov's power play goal at 12:01 erased that deficit to push his point streak to eight games, tying his career high, but the Leafs answered back two shifts later when Zach Aston-Reese flung a Wild turnover five-hole on Fleury at 12:43. The Wild finished 1-for-2 on the power play, while Toronto went 0-for-3.

Only 2:38 into the second period, the Wild pulled even again after Matt Boldy buried an Alex Goligoski pass on a one-timer for his second goal in as many games on the heels of an eight-game dry spell.

But the Wild could never find the go-ahead goal.

That always belonged to the Leafs.

With 9:56 to go in the second, Calle Jarnkrok deposited the rebound from a Goligoski shot block into an empty net with Fleury out of the crease in anticipation of the initial save.

After Nylander's tally gave Toronto its first two-goal buffer, Mats Zuccarello cut that Wild deficit in half with 3:34 left in the third period and Fleury on the bench for an extra attacker.

Fleury came out again as the Wild pressured in the final minute with an extra man; Murray had a sliding stop on Kaprizov's one-timer from the right circle before time ran out.