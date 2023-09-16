Keean Washkurak scored a shorthanded goal in the second period and the St. Louis Blues beat the Wild 5-1 at the Tom Kurvers Prospects Showcase at TRIA Rink on Friday night.

Hunter Haight, a second-round draft pick last year, scored the lone goal in the third period for the Wild, who trailed 4-0 at the time.

"I don't think the result was really indicative of the game," Iowa Wild coach Brett McLean said. "A lot of really good things. Saw a lot of good plays from individual prospects, and their goalie [Vadim Zherenko] played very, very well."

Mikhail Abramov opened scoring late in the first period for the Blues. Washkurak's goal made it 2-0 before Alexis Bonefon scored again minutes later.

Nikita Alexandrov scored on the power play in the third period, and after Haight's goal, Zach Dean finished the scoring off a pass from Zachary Bolduc.

The Wild finish the tournament Sunday against the Blackhawks, whose roster includes Connor Bedard, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NHL draft. St. Louis and Chicago will play Saturday night.